Honoring Rajiv Gandhi: A Legacy Remembered

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi on the 34th anniversary of his assassination, a solemn observance marked by a post on X. Modi highlighted Gandhi's contributions as India's last Congress leader to spearhead a majority government.

Rajiv Gandhi's tenure, from 1984 to 1989, remains a significant chapter in Indian politics. He was tragically assassinated in 1991 by the LTTE, a militant group from Sri Lanka, while on a campaign trail in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur.

Today, his political legacy continues through his son, Rahul Gandhi, who serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)