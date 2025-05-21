Left Menu

Honoring Rajiv Gandhi: A Legacy Remembered

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary. Modi expressed his respects in a social media post, acknowledging Gandhi's role as a significant Indian political figure. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by the LTTE in 1991.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 09:03 IST
Rajiv Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi on the 34th anniversary of his assassination, a solemn observance marked by a post on X. Modi highlighted Gandhi's contributions as India's last Congress leader to spearhead a majority government.

Rajiv Gandhi's tenure, from 1984 to 1989, remains a significant chapter in Indian politics. He was tragically assassinated in 1991 by the LTTE, a militant group from Sri Lanka, while on a campaign trail in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur.

Today, his political legacy continues through his son, Rahul Gandhi, who serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Latest News

