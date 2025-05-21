Honoring Rajiv Gandhi: A Legacy Remembered
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary. Modi expressed his respects in a social media post, acknowledging Gandhi's role as a significant Indian political figure. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by the LTTE in 1991.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 09:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi on the 34th anniversary of his assassination, a solemn observance marked by a post on X. Modi highlighted Gandhi's contributions as India's last Congress leader to spearhead a majority government.
Rajiv Gandhi's tenure, from 1984 to 1989, remains a significant chapter in Indian politics. He was tragically assassinated in 1991 by the LTTE, a militant group from Sri Lanka, while on a campaign trail in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur.
Today, his political legacy continues through his son, Rahul Gandhi, who serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Balancing Act: UNSC's Quiet Resolve Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Empowering Rural India: The Aspirational Districts Programme Highlighted at PAS 2025
UNSC Urges De-escalation in India-Pakistan Tensions Amid High Stakes
ASCEND: Elevating Professionalism in India's Microfinance Industry
Tensions Escalate as UNSC Urges India and Pakistan Toward Dialogue