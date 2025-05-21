Left Menu

Trump's 'Golden Dome': Inspired by Israel's Missile Defenses

US President Donald Trump's 'Golden Dome' missile defense plan is inspired by Israel's multi-tiered defenses. Announced in the Oval Office, it aims for space-based weapon deployment by 2029. Drawing from Israel's Iron Dome concept, the plan seeks to counter long-range threats with ambitious technological integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-05-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 12:06 IST
Trump's 'Golden Dome': Inspired by Israel's Missile Defenses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a bold initiative dubbed the 'Golden Dome' aiming to fortify the United States against long-range missile threats. Inspired by Israel's renowned missile defense systems, the plan marks a significant step toward deploying American weaponry in space.

The $175 billion concept, revealed by Trump in the Oval Office, is projected to become fully operational by 2029, albeit insiders suggest potential delays. This ambitious project echoes the strategies behind Israel's Iron Dome, which has been instrumental in protecting against rocket fire from Iran and its allies.

Israel's multi-layered defense system, developed with substantial US collaboration, boasts capabilities to detect and neutralize threats that are projected towards vital civilian and military infrastructures. Key components of Israel's defense include the Arrow, David's Sling, and the Iron Dome, each tailored to counter different threats, with Iron Beam set to revolutionize defense economics through laser technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025