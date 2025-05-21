Trump's 'Golden Dome': Inspired by Israel's Missile Defenses

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a bold initiative dubbed the 'Golden Dome' aiming to fortify the United States against long-range missile threats. Inspired by Israel's renowned missile defense systems, the plan marks a significant step toward deploying American weaponry in space.

The $175 billion concept, revealed by Trump in the Oval Office, is projected to become fully operational by 2029, albeit insiders suggest potential delays. This ambitious project echoes the strategies behind Israel's Iron Dome, which has been instrumental in protecting against rocket fire from Iran and its allies.

Israel's multi-layered defense system, developed with substantial US collaboration, boasts capabilities to detect and neutralize threats that are projected towards vital civilian and military infrastructures. Key components of Israel's defense include the Arrow, David's Sling, and the Iron Dome, each tailored to counter different threats, with Iron Beam set to revolutionize defense economics through laser technology.

