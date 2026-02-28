European Powers Respond to Middle East Crisis Amid US-Israeli Strikes on Iran

In the wake of US and Israeli military actions against Iran, European leaders are mobilizing to protect their citizens and evaluate their next moves in a rapidly changing environment. Germany convened an urgent meeting, and the European Union has begun withdrawing some staff from the affected region.

The flurry of diplomatic activity follows a serious escalation in tensions, with US President Donald Trump calling for Iranians to overthrow their government. European authorities, caught off guard by the strikes, are coordinating closely for a calm and peaceful resolution.

France, Italy, and Germany are advising their citizens to adhere to safety measures and stand in solidarity with Iranian civilians fighting for their rights. The international community is pushing for restraint and diplomatic solutions as the situation remains volatile.

(With inputs from agencies.)