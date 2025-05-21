Controversy Erupts: Romania's Election Interference Claims

In a dramatic turn of events, Romania's hard-right presidential candidate George Simion announced late Tuesday his intention to contest the election results, alleging external interference by France and Moldova. The election had seen a centrist victory, welcomed by European leaders.

Nicusor Dan, the centrist mayor of Bucharest, secured the presidency with 54% of the vote, overtaking Simion's 46%, despite Simion initially claiming victory. Tensions rose further with Simion's call for the Constitutional Court to annul the elections.

Simion's allegations echo a December crisis when claims of Russian interference led the top court to annul another election. Further controversy surfaces as Telegram's founder accused France of pressuring to mute conservative voices, a claim denied by French intelligence.

