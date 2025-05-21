Left Menu

Controversy Erupts: Romania's Election Interference Claims

Romania faces turmoil as George Simion, a hard-right presidential contender, contests the election results, accusing France and Moldova of interference. Simion, who initially conceded defeat, seeks annulment of the election outcome. The situation echoes previous concerns of external meddling in Romanian politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:01 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Romania's hard-right presidential candidate George Simion announced late Tuesday his intention to contest the election results, alleging external interference by France and Moldova. The election had seen a centrist victory, welcomed by European leaders.

Nicusor Dan, the centrist mayor of Bucharest, secured the presidency with 54% of the vote, overtaking Simion's 46%, despite Simion initially claiming victory. Tensions rose further with Simion's call for the Constitutional Court to annul the elections.

Simion's allegations echo a December crisis when claims of Russian interference led the top court to annul another election. Further controversy surfaces as Telegram's founder accused France of pressuring to mute conservative voices, a claim denied by French intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

