Left Menu

Opposition Demands Government Transparency After India-Pakistan Border Tensions

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticizes the central government for lacking transparency in reporting military losses after recent India-Pakistan border tensions. Accusations have arisen about costly Indian missile usage against inexpensive drones and questions about potential downed Rafale jets. The need for clarity on Operation Sindoor's outcomes is emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:15 IST
Opposition Demands Government Transparency After India-Pakistan Border Tensions
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar (Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam attack, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has publicly criticized the central government's lack of transparency regarding potential military losses. He highlighted concerns over Pakistan's use of cheap China-made drones, contrasting with India's costly missile response.

Wadettiwar revealed discussions around Pakistan deploying thousands of drones, each costing Rs 15,000, while India's defensive missiles cost Rs 15 lakh each. He raised questions about whether India's compliance with a ceasefire agreement was influenced by the United States, demanding clarity about any downed Rafale jets.

Emphasizing the importance of disclosure, Wadettiwar urged the government to confirm the outcomes of Operation Sindoor. Allegations include speculation that Rafale jets were shot down, which remains unverified. Operation Sindoor, launched after the Pahalgam attack, aimed at dismantling terror operations in Pakistan, resulted in significant insurgent defeats, according to official statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025