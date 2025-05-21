Opposition Demands Government Transparency After India-Pakistan Border Tensions

Amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam attack, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has publicly criticized the central government's lack of transparency regarding potential military losses. He highlighted concerns over Pakistan's use of cheap China-made drones, contrasting with India's costly missile response.

Wadettiwar revealed discussions around Pakistan deploying thousands of drones, each costing Rs 15,000, while India's defensive missiles cost Rs 15 lakh each. He raised questions about whether India's compliance with a ceasefire agreement was influenced by the United States, demanding clarity about any downed Rafale jets.

Emphasizing the importance of disclosure, Wadettiwar urged the government to confirm the outcomes of Operation Sindoor. Allegations include speculation that Rafale jets were shot down, which remains unverified. Operation Sindoor, launched after the Pahalgam attack, aimed at dismantling terror operations in Pakistan, resulted in significant insurgent defeats, according to official statements.

