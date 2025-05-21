Mahagathbandhan's Promise: Financial Aid for Bihar's Women

In a bold move ahead of Bihar's assembly elections, All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba announced a significant welfare promise for the women of Bihar. If the Mahagathbandhan, an alliance in which her party participates, gains power, women will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500.

The announcement, made during a press conference, was a vigorous endorsement of the 'Mai Behan Maan' scheme, a vision of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Lamba criticized current NDA administrations, accusing them of neglecting women's welfare, and emphasized the alliance's commitment to supporting women from deprived communities.

The Congress and its partners plan to implement the scheme immediately upon assuming office. Party leaders have been actively distributing forms, and a dedicated mobile helpline has been established for registration. The scheme is part of an integrated effort by the Mahagathbandhan, not just a single party initiative, stressed Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram.

