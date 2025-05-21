Left Menu

Mahagathbandhan's Promise: Financial Aid for Bihar's Women

Alka Lamba, chief of All India Mahila Congress, announced that women in Bihar will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500 if the Mahagathbandhan wins the upcoming state elections. The initiative, dubbed 'Mai Behan Maan', aims to support women from deprived sections and was originally proposed by Tejashwi Yadav.

In a bold move ahead of Bihar's assembly elections, All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba announced a significant welfare promise for the women of Bihar. If the Mahagathbandhan, an alliance in which her party participates, gains power, women will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500.

The announcement, made during a press conference, was a vigorous endorsement of the 'Mai Behan Maan' scheme, a vision of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Lamba criticized current NDA administrations, accusing them of neglecting women's welfare, and emphasized the alliance's commitment to supporting women from deprived communities.

The Congress and its partners plan to implement the scheme immediately upon assuming office. Party leaders have been actively distributing forms, and a dedicated mobile helpline has been established for registration. The scheme is part of an integrated effort by the Mahagathbandhan, not just a single party initiative, stressed Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

