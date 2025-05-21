Left Menu

Historic Elevation: General Munir Becomes Pakistan's Field Marshal Amid Rising Tensions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:29 IST
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has elevated Army Chief Gen Asim Munir to the prestigious rank of Field Marshal, marking a historic decision following recent tensions with India. The promotion emphasizes the critical role the military plays in Pakistan's strategic planning.

Shehbaz revealed that this landmark decision was made during a cabinet meeting and was partially influenced by discussions with his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif. The elevation echoes the days of General Ayub Khan, last seen in 1959, serving as a symbolic gesture amidst geopolitical strains.

In the wake of a four-day conflict with India, Pakistan and India reached peace on May 10. Crucial dialogues are anticipated on topics like Kashmir, trade, and water, with Shehbaz advocating for talks without third-party intervention despite alleged external influences during the conflict.

