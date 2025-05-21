Historic Elevation: General Munir Becomes Pakistan's Field Marshal Amid Rising Tensions
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the promotion of Army Chief Gen Asim Munir to Field Marshal following a conflict with India, a move not seen since 1959. The cabinet's decision highlights strategic military roles and the significance of India-Pakistan relations, with focus on peace and dialogue over conflict.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has elevated Army Chief Gen Asim Munir to the prestigious rank of Field Marshal, marking a historic decision following recent tensions with India. The promotion emphasizes the critical role the military plays in Pakistan's strategic planning.
Shehbaz revealed that this landmark decision was made during a cabinet meeting and was partially influenced by discussions with his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif. The elevation echoes the days of General Ayub Khan, last seen in 1959, serving as a symbolic gesture amidst geopolitical strains.
In the wake of a four-day conflict with India, Pakistan and India reached peace on May 10. Crucial dialogues are anticipated on topics like Kashmir, trade, and water, with Shehbaz advocating for talks without third-party intervention despite alleged external influences during the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shehbaz Sharif
- Asim Munir
- Field Marshal
- Pakistan
- India
- conflict
- peace
- Kashmir
- promotion
- dialogue
ALSO READ
Unexplained Explosions Rock Port Sudan Amid Ongoing Civil Conflict
Explosions and Fires Escalate Conflict in Port Sudan
Diplomatic Balancing Act: UNSC's Quiet Resolve Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Empowering Rural India: The Aspirational Districts Programme Highlighted at PAS 2025
UNSC Urges De-escalation in India-Pakistan Tensions Amid High Stakes