Priyanka Gandhi Writes to Kerala CM: Urgent Action Needed for Landslide Victims

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to expedite relief for landslide victims in her constituency. She highlighted delayed aid and financial distress among affected families and emphasized urgent government action to deliver promised relief without further delay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:59 IST
Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has pressed for swift action from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to aid landslide victims in Chooralmala and Mundakkai, her constituency. Expressing concern over aid delays, she emphasized the hardships endured by families ten months post the disaster.

The letter addressed the slow disbursal of daily allowances and rent assistance promised to those displaced, leading to unrest and financial strain. Vadra criticized the government's inaction, pointing out the yet-to-be-published list of rehabilitation beneficiaries.

Highlighting the lack of loan waivers, Vadra urged for financial respite for those in debt. Enclosing community leader concerns, she called for immediate relief and a reminder of nationwide support during the tumultuous period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

