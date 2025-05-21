Left Menu

Republican Rift Over Trump's Tax Bill Stalls House Vote

The U.S. House is facing delays on a vote for Trump's tax cut and spending bill due to a divide among Republicans. Key disagreements include the bill's spending cuts and impact on the national debt. If approved, it faces further debate in the Senate as Republicans seek consensus.

21-05-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson conceded that a vote on President Donald Trump's tax cut and spending bill may be delayed due to divisions within the Republican party. Disagreements center on spending reductions and the bill's overall impact on the national debt.

The House Rules Committee began early morning debates on Wednesday, with the proposed legislation potentially adding trillions to the U.S.' $36.2 trillion debt. The bill, which promises significant tax deductions, is being critiqued for favoring the wealthy over essential social programs.

Should the bill pass the House, a contentious period in the Senate awaits. Touted as a priority by Trump, the bill's journey is complicated by a slim Republican majority in both chambers and a myriad of proposed amendments from Democrats.

