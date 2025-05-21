Left Menu

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi Accused in National Herald Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, alleging they misused their positions to gain control of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) through Young Indian (YI). Accusations include fraudulent transactions and misleading the probe, amid Congress claims of political vendetta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The chargesheet accuses them of abusing their positions to gain personal benefits through the Young Indian (YI) company by allegedly converting public money for private use.

The ED chargesheet names Sonia Gandhi as the primary accused, with Rahul Gandhi as the second accused, amid allegations of orchestrating a conspiracy to illegally acquire the assets of Associated Journals Limited (AJL). The probe suggests the transaction could not have taken place without the Gandhis' knowledge and involvement.

While the Congress party has labeled the charges as vendetta politics, claiming it as an attempt to divert focus from the country's economic issues, the ED maintains that their investigation has uncovered misleading statements by the accused, allegedly aimed at obstructing justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

