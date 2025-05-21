Solidarity Mission: TMC Visits J-K After Cross-Border Shelling
A Trinamool Congress delegation visited the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister to express solidarity with villagers affected by the recent cross-border shelling. The Indian Army had targeted terror hubs in Pakistan, leading to retaliatory shelling from Pakistan that killed and injured civilians, particularly in the Poonch sector.
- Country:
- India
A five-member delegation from the Trinamool Congress met with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The purpose was to express solidarity with communities affected by recent cross-border shelling near the Line of Control (LoC).
The Indian Army had responded to an April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, by targeting nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in Operation Sindoor. In response, Pakistan conducted cross-border artillery shelling, leading to 27 civilian deaths and over 70 injuries in the Jammu region, particularly the Poonch sector.
Addressing reporters, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose emphasized the suffering in border villages. The delegation's visit aimed to show empathy and highlight the needs of these often-overlooked communities. They wished to bring attention to the suffering and work towards rehabilitation efforts, underscoring their commitment to an inclusive and attentive India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Ceasefire Violations in Poonch Sector
Strategic Meetings Amidst Cross-Border Tensions: Omar Abdullah's Dynamic Response
Resilience Amidst Crisis: Omar Abdullah's Pledge to Poonch
2024 case over protest outside ECI: Delhi court grants bail to TMC leaders Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose, Saket Gokhale, others.
Ceasefire Vital for Border Peace, Says Omar Abdullah