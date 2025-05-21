Left Menu

Trump Administration Reverses Federal Police Oversight Initiatives

The Trump administration is ceasing federal supervision efforts over police departments in Minneapolis and Louisville. This rollback marks a departure from previous civil rights investigations initiated during Obama and Biden's tenures. The Justice Department aims to dismiss findings of misconduct, causing concern among local leaders committed to police reform.

The Trump administration announced its decision to halt federal oversight agreements with police departments in Minneapolis and Louisville. This decision reverses previous government findings of civil rights violations and represents a significant shift in approach from past administrations' civil rights investigations.

Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division, stated the department would seek to dismiss litigation and retract findings of constitutional violations. This move coincides with the five-year anniversary of George Floyd's death, which previously sparked protests over racial policing practices.

Minneapolis and Louisville's mayors pledged to continue reforms despite the rollback. The Justice Department's shift is part of broader efforts by the Trump administration to alter civil rights priorities, including reducing federal interventions in local policing.

