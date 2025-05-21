Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Applauds Regar Mahasabha's Role in Social Development

Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, praised the Regar Mahasabha for their contributions during an event at Birla Auditorium. He highlighted the role of BJP governments in nationwide development and paid tribute to Sant Jivaram, Sant Atmaram Lakshya, and BR Ambedkar, emphasizing their impact on social equality and empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:59 IST
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma lauded the All India Regar Mahasabha for their notable contributions to society, speaking at Birla Auditorium on Wednesday.

Sharma credited the 'double-engine' BJP governments for accelerating societal development and ensuring progress across various communities.

He honored the legacies of Sant Jivaram, Sant Atmaram Lakshya, and BR Ambedkar, emphasizing their roles in promoting social equality and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

