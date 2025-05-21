India's Global Diplomatic Offensive Against State-Sponsored Terrorism

India is taking its fight against state-sponsored terrorism to the international stage, with a series of multi-party delegations embarking on diplomatic missions to global capitals. The initiative aims to underscore India's determination to defend itself, particularly in light of Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan.

Delegations led by prominent MPs, such as Sanjay Jha and Shrikant Shinde, are visiting countries like Japan, the UAE, South Korea, and several African nations to call attention to Pakistan's longstanding support of terror groups. The missions highlight India's message of 'zero tolerance against terrorism.'

Operation Sindoor is central to these diplomatic efforts, showcasing India's proactive measures against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. With support from various political parties, the delegations stress India's right to self-defence and its commitment to fostering global peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)