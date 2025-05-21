Left Menu

India's Global Diplomatic Offensive Against State-Sponsored Terrorism

India has launched a diplomatic campaign to combat state-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan, focusing on Operation Sindoor. Multi-party delegations are visiting several global capitals to emphasize India's right to self-defense. The initiative aims to garner international support and highlight India's commitment to global peace and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:20 IST
India's Global Diplomatic Offensive Against State-Sponsored Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is taking its fight against state-sponsored terrorism to the international stage, with a series of multi-party delegations embarking on diplomatic missions to global capitals. The initiative aims to underscore India's determination to defend itself, particularly in light of Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan.

Delegations led by prominent MPs, such as Sanjay Jha and Shrikant Shinde, are visiting countries like Japan, the UAE, South Korea, and several African nations to call attention to Pakistan's longstanding support of terror groups. The missions highlight India's message of 'zero tolerance against terrorism.'

Operation Sindoor is central to these diplomatic efforts, showcasing India's proactive measures against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. With support from various political parties, the delegations stress India's right to self-defence and its commitment to fostering global peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025