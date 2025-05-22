Controversy Unfolds Over White Farmer Claims in South Africa-US Diplomatic Talks

In a charged meeting at the Oval Office on Wednesday, President Donald Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with allegations of targeted violence against white farmers in South Africa.

The claims, supported primarily by the speeches of a politician expelled from Ramaphosa's party, were met with bafflement and direct refutation by the South African leader.

The controversy has been compounded by figures like Elon Musk, who have amplified these concerns despite evidence suggesting that broader issues of violence affect all ethnic groups in the country equally.

(With inputs from agencies.)