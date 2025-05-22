Trump Administration's Legal Maneuverings Stir Political Tensions

The Trump administration is facing criticism for its legal actions against Democratic figures, including former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Congresswoman LaMonica McIver. Cuomo is being investigated over allegations of misleading Congress, while McIver faces assault charges following a confrontation with federal agents.

Critics argue that these moves demonstrate the administration's political targeting of opponents, with some expressing concerns about the justice system's impartiality. Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has dropped charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams, a former Trump rival, raising further questions.

The legal situation has sparked a broader debate about the role of politics in law enforcement in the United States, with ongoing investigations and prosecutions scrutinized for potential biases and manipulation. These developments continue to test public confidence in the country's legal institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)