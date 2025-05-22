Trump's Controversial Gift: A Qatari Jet for Air Force One
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has accepted a luxury Boeing 747 jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One. The controversial acceptance has sparked debate over the legality and ethics of the gift from a foreign nation, with critics arguing it violates the Constitution's prohibition on foreign gifts.
The Pentagon confirmed that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth accepted a luxury Boeing 747 jet from Qatar on behalf of President Donald Trump for use as Air Force One, raising concerns about the propriety of such a gift from a foreign nation.
Amid legal and ethical questions, Trump defended the decision as a cost-saving measure, despite bipartisan criticism. Democrats, led by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, have called for transparency and introduced legislation to prohibit foreign aircraft as Air Force One. Even some Republicans have expressed unease.
While Trump claims the jet will save taxpayer dollars, critics argue it undermines U.S. dignity and incurs significant retrofit costs. Furthermore, controversy surrounds plans for the plane's future role, with Trump suggesting it could serve as a museum piece after his presidency.
