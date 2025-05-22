Left Menu

Elon Musk's Dual Role: Innovator and Defense Ally

Elon Musk, known for his innovative ventures, visited the Pentagon to meet with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. This was their second meeting, focusing on AI and defense. Amid controversies about possible conflicts of interest due to Musk's businesses, his collaboration with the Defense Department continues to grow.

meeting

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held a significant meeting with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk at the Pentagon, marking their second encounter. Musk's influence within defense circles is bolstered by his management of companies like SpaceX and Starlink, both carrying substantial contracts with the Department of Defense.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell emphasized the meeting's focus on engaging AI industry leaders to bolster 21st-century military capabilities. The encounter highlights Musk's pivotal role in shaping defense strategies, despite concerns about potential conflicts of interest due to his extensive business dealings with the government.

Recent reports suggest that Musk's involvement with the Department of Defense could align with Trump's missile defense initiatives, potentially securing lucrative contracts for his companies. Though Musk vows to curb political spending, his influence in defense and government efficiency remains a topic of interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

