Marcos Jr's Bold Reset Amid Sagging Support

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has asked all cabinet secretaries to resign to revamp his government after disappointing election results. With a divided Senate and declining public support, Marcos aims to address performance issues to better meet public expectations and regain confidence in his leadership.

Philippine President

In a surprising political maneuver, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has requested the resignations of all his cabinet secretaries. This move, labeled as a 'bold reset,' aims to restructure his government following a lackluster midterm election outcome. It reflects a strategic attempt to better align with public expectations and deliver on performance.

The recent elections highlighted a divided legislative landscape, with Marcos failing to secure a majority of Senate seats for his allies. In contrast, candidates supportive of his vice president, Sara Duterte, showed stronger results, underscoring a significant rift within the political sphere.

Amidst declining approval ratings, with only 25% of Filipinos currently backing him, compared to Duterte's 59%, Marcos is under pressure. Public dissatisfaction is partially attributed to perceived mishandling of inflation, despite it stabilizing within the central bank's target range. This cabinet overhaul seeks to realign government priorities and regain public trust.

