Left Menu

AI Faces Scrutiny: Global Call for Privacy Protection

The UK's privacy watchdog, alongside international authorities, has raised concerns over AI-generated images of individuals without consent. They emphasize the need for organizations to work with regulators to safeguard privacy and dignity, with particular attention on potential harm to children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:49 IST
AI Faces Scrutiny: Global Call for Privacy Protection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The privacy watchdog in the United Kingdom, along with numerous global authorities, issued a joint statement on Monday regarding images created by artificial intelligence that feature identifiable people without obtaining their consent.

The Information Commissioner's Office emphasized the need for proactive engagement with regulators, calling for the establishment of robust safeguards from the beginning to ensure that the march of technology does not jeopardize privacy, dignity, and safety.

Particular attention was given to the potential risks posed to children, as highlighted by the ICO in their cautionary statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
London Gears Up for Robotaxi Revolution Amidst Scepticism

London Gears Up for Robotaxi Revolution Amidst Scepticism

 United Kingdom
2
Tragedy in the Himalayas: Fatal Bus Crash in Nepal

Tragedy in the Himalayas: Fatal Bus Crash in Nepal

 Global
3
Azuga Earns Prestigious Certification for Workplace Excellence

Azuga Earns Prestigious Certification for Workplace Excellence

 Global
4
Rohit Majgul: Rising Star in Judo Shines Bright

Rohit Majgul: Rising Star in Judo Shines Bright

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026