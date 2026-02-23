AI Faces Scrutiny: Global Call for Privacy Protection
The UK's privacy watchdog, alongside international authorities, has raised concerns over AI-generated images of individuals without consent. They emphasize the need for organizations to work with regulators to safeguard privacy and dignity, with particular attention on potential harm to children.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:49 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The privacy watchdog in the United Kingdom, along with numerous global authorities, issued a joint statement on Monday regarding images created by artificial intelligence that feature identifiable people without obtaining their consent.
The Information Commissioner's Office emphasized the need for proactive engagement with regulators, calling for the establishment of robust safeguards from the beginning to ensure that the march of technology does not jeopardize privacy, dignity, and safety.
Particular attention was given to the potential risks posed to children, as highlighted by the ICO in their cautionary statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)