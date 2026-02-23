AI Faces Scrutiny: Global Call for Privacy Protection

The privacy watchdog in the United Kingdom, along with numerous global authorities, issued a joint statement on Monday regarding images created by artificial intelligence that feature identifiable people without obtaining their consent.

The Information Commissioner's Office emphasized the need for proactive engagement with regulators, calling for the establishment of robust safeguards from the beginning to ensure that the march of technology does not jeopardize privacy, dignity, and safety.

Particular attention was given to the potential risks posed to children, as highlighted by the ICO in their cautionary statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)