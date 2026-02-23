End of an Era: Mukul Roy, West Bengal's Political Strategist, Passes Away

Mukul Roy, a veteran political strategist in West Bengal, has passed away at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest. His death marks the end of a significant chapter in the state's political history, drawing tributes from leaders across the spectrum.

Known for his strategic acumen, Roy was instrumental in shaping the political landscape of West Bengal, serving at various points with the Congress, TMC, and BJP. His career began in the Youth Congress, and he later became a trusted ally of Mamata Banerjee, contributing to the rise of the Trinamool Congress.

The loss of this political veteran prompted tributes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who highlighted his dedication and impactful political journey. Roy's ability to foster cross-party relationships was evident as condolences poured in from all corners.