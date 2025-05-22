Dollars and Divides: Fiscal Challenges and Alternatives

The U.S. dollar slid to a two-week low against the yen on Thursday, plagued by fiscal anxieties and a lackluster Treasury bond auction. President Donald Trump continues his uphill battle to push a major spending and tax-cut bill through Congress, adding to the financial uncertainty.

The bond sale, seen as uninspired, compounded the negative sentiment surrounding U.S. assets, inciting a 'Sell America' mood among traders. Moody's recent downgrade of the U.S. triple-A credit rating, coupled with ongoing political disagreements over the bill's details, has fueled skepticism among investors.

In this climate, alternatives like Bitcoin hit new highs, while gold surged close to its record peak, revealing a shift in investor preference. The White House's perceived preference for a weaker dollar against Asian currencies has added another layer of complexity to the economic narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)