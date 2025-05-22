India's Unified Stand Against Terrorism: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage

India, taking a robust stance in its global anti-terrorism efforts under the aegis of Operation Sindoor, is demonstrating political unity against terrorism and Pakistan's alleged involvement in cross-border terror acts. RJD leader Prem Chand Gupta emphasized that all political factions are committed to exposing Pakistan's role in international terrorism and false propaganda.

In response to criticism from Congress leaders about handling of recent terror incidents, Gupta assured that the nation's political entities remain united. He stated, 'Whenever our nation faces turmoil, our political parties rally together, aiming to present India's position powerfully across nations including Russia, Spain, and Greece.'

Addressing concerns raised by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh regarding the Pahalgam attack, Gupta explained that, 'The investigation processes are intense and ongoing, with over 100 terrorists neutralized thus far.' Highlighting the strategic focus of the delegation's mission, Gupta clarified, 'This initiative is about direct, strategic dialogue, not public speeches, to counter Pakistan's narratives and address broader security issues.'

(With inputs from agencies.)