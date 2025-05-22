Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Recruitment Promise as Political Gimmick

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes a BJP advertisement promising to recruit 1.93 lakh teachers in Uttar Pradesh. He predicts this will cause significant electoral losses for BJP in the 2027 Assembly elections. Yadav cites widespread public discontent and accuses BJP of corruption and ineffective governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-05-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 14:06 IST
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has criticized a recent advertisement by the BJP to recruit 1.93 lakh teachers in Uttar Pradesh, dismissing it as a political gimmick. He predicts this will lead to a significant setback for the BJP in the 2027 Assembly elections due to unfulfilled promises.

According to Yadav, the promise has created a wave of dissatisfaction among job aspirants and their families, potentially impacting over 4.34 crore voters across the state's constituencies. He further claims similar tactics backfired during past elections, leading to BJP's loss in key seats.

Yadav also highlighted several issues contributing to public anger, including unemployment, rising inflation, and perceived governmental corruption. He criticized the BJP for its repressive measures against civil servants and journalists and accused it of misappropriating public funds. Yadav asserts that an emerging justice-based movement will shape the future politics of Uttar Pradesh.

