Sweeping Tax Bill Passes Despite Debt Concerns

The U.S. House of Representatives, under Republican control, narrowly passed a significant tax and spending bill that aligns with much of former President Donald Trump's policy agenda. The controversial bill will add $3.8 trillion to the national debt and now moves to the Senate for anticipated revisions.

Passed by a 215-214 vote, the bill demonstrated a stark partisan divide, with all Democrats and several Republicans opposing it. House Speaker Mike Johnson, striving to secure the necessary votes, made last-minute amendments to address various Republican factions' concerns. Despite this, the bill remains contentious.

The legislation extends Trump's 2017 tax cuts, curtails green-energy incentives introduced by the Biden administration, and tightens eligibility for health and food programs, among other changes. Critics, including Democrats, argue the bill disproportionately benefits the wealthy and increases burdens on low-income Americans.

