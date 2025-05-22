Rahul Gandhi's Humanitarian Mission Amidst Cross-Border Tensions

In a move laden with humanitarian concern, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Poonch in Jammu on Saturday. The purpose of his visit is to console families affected by the recent Pakistani shelling, according to party sources.

This marks Gandhi's second trip to the troubled region following a deadly attack in Pahalgam in April, which left 25 tourists and one local dead. The Congress leader, who is also the opposition leader in the Lok Sabha, will offer his condolences to those affected, standing by his assertion that India must unite against terrorism.

The Poonch region recently experienced severe artillery shelling, exacerbated by Indian strikes on terror bases in Pakistan on May 7. The skirmish escalated into intense military confrontations, which ended with a cessation agreed upon by both nations on May 10, after days of drone and missile exchanges.

