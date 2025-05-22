Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Humanitarian Mission Amidst Cross-Border Tensions

Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Poonch, Jammu to meet families affected by recent Pakistani shelling. This marks his second visit to the area following the Pahalgam terror attack. The regional tensions were heightened after Indian precision strikes targeted terror hubs in Pakistan, leading to retaliatory actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:44 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Humanitarian Mission Amidst Cross-Border Tensions
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a move laden with humanitarian concern, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Poonch in Jammu on Saturday. The purpose of his visit is to console families affected by the recent Pakistani shelling, according to party sources.

This marks Gandhi's second trip to the troubled region following a deadly attack in Pahalgam in April, which left 25 tourists and one local dead. The Congress leader, who is also the opposition leader in the Lok Sabha, will offer his condolences to those affected, standing by his assertion that India must unite against terrorism.

The Poonch region recently experienced severe artillery shelling, exacerbated by Indian strikes on terror bases in Pakistan on May 7. The skirmish escalated into intense military confrontations, which ended with a cessation agreed upon by both nations on May 10, after days of drone and missile exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025