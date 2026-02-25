Timely Discovery Thwarts Planned Terror Attack in Poonch

In a significant operation, army troops uncovered a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials reported on Wednesday. The discovery included a cache of arms, notably two ready-to-use Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and a pistol.

Conducted in Salani Kasblari village, within the Mendhar sector, the operation witnessed the recovery of two grenades and 24 pistol rounds hidden in a cave. The larger IED weighed about 4.5 kg. Both devices and the grenades were neutralized through controlled detonations.

Officials confirmed the operation's success in thwarting a potential terror attack, emphasizing the strategic importance of the timely recovery of these explosives in the border district.

