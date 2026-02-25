Left Menu

Timely Discovery Thwarts Planned Terror Attack in Poonch

Army troops discovered a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, finding arms including IEDs and a pistol. The explosives were safely neutralized, preventing a potential attack in the border area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:09 IST
Timely Discovery Thwarts Planned Terror Attack in Poonch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, army troops uncovered a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials reported on Wednesday. The discovery included a cache of arms, notably two ready-to-use Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and a pistol.

Conducted in Salani Kasblari village, within the Mendhar sector, the operation witnessed the recovery of two grenades and 24 pistol rounds hidden in a cave. The larger IED weighed about 4.5 kg. Both devices and the grenades were neutralized through controlled detonations.

Officials confirmed the operation's success in thwarting a potential terror attack, emphasizing the strategic importance of the timely recovery of these explosives in the border district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Prolonged Delay: Air India's Mumbai to Delhi Flight Held on Runway

Prolonged Delay: Air India's Mumbai to Delhi Flight Held on Runway

 India
2
Interest Rates Hold Steady Amid Inflation Concerns

Interest Rates Hold Steady Amid Inflation Concerns

 India
3
Cricket Spurs Local Travel Surge in India, Airbnb Reports

Cricket Spurs Local Travel Surge in India, Airbnb Reports

 India
4
Congress Leader Criticizes Maharashtra Governor's Address

Congress Leader Criticizes Maharashtra Governor's Address

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026