Timely Discovery Thwarts Planned Terror Attack in Poonch
Army troops discovered a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, finding arms including IEDs and a pistol. The explosives were safely neutralized, preventing a potential attack in the border area.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, army troops uncovered a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials reported on Wednesday. The discovery included a cache of arms, notably two ready-to-use Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and a pistol.
Conducted in Salani Kasblari village, within the Mendhar sector, the operation witnessed the recovery of two grenades and 24 pistol rounds hidden in a cave. The larger IED weighed about 4.5 kg. Both devices and the grenades were neutralized through controlled detonations.
Officials confirmed the operation's success in thwarting a potential terror attack, emphasizing the strategic importance of the timely recovery of these explosives in the border district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
