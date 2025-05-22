Tragic Loss: BJP Leader Dies in Uttar Pradesh Road Accident

A tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district has resulted in the death of BJP leader Purnamasi Chauhan. The incident occurred on Thursday when Chauhan and his relative Kundan were traveling on the Raghopur-Belwania canal road for personal reasons. Their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car near Shahpur Godam in the Rampur Karkhana area, police informed.

Both Chauhan and his relative suffered severe injuries, and the car's driver absconded from the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. Local residents and police swiftly reacted by transporting the injured to Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College. Unfortunately, doctors declared Chauhan dead upon arrival. Kundan, due to the seriousness of his condition, was referred to a medical college in Gorakhpur, police revealed.

Purnamasi Chauhan, aged 65, was a resident of Puraini village under Rampur Karkhana police station's jurisdiction. His political career included serving twice as the mandal general secretary and once as mandal president of Desahi Deoria. At the time of the accident, he was serving as the sector in-charge of Desahi Mandal, police added.

(With inputs from agencies.)