Quadruple Murder Shocks Uttar Pradesh Village amid Family Feud

A gruesome family dispute in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the murder of four family members by a man using an axe. Following a dispute over land and jewellery, the accused attacked his parents, grandmother, and sister, before injuring himself. Authorities are investigating the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:54 IST
ASP (Rural) Durga Prasad Tiwari (Photo: Police Media Cell). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim incident that has sent shockwaves through Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, a man stands accused of murdering four members of his family in a dispute over land and jewellery. The horrifying episode unfolded around midnight on Sunday in Basantpur Udal village under the jurisdiction of Rupaidiha police station.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (Rural) Durga Prasad Tiwari, Gurudev, son of Badlu Verma, reported that his younger brother Nirankar killed their parents, grandmother, and sister with an axe. The conflict erupted over disagreements concerning compensation for family assets, prompting Nirankar to resort to violence.

Efforts to intervene by villagers were futile as Nirankar not only lashed out at his brother Gurudev but also inflicted injuries upon himself with a brick. Subsequently, authorities apprehended the perpetrator and rushed him for medical care in Bahraich and later to Lucknow.

The deceased, identified as Badlu Ram, his wife Sanju Devi, their daughter Parvati, and grandmother Sitala, have undergone post-mortem examinations. A case has been registered against the accused under the directions of the local authorities, who are calling for a comprehensive investigation into the familial discord that led to such a tragic outcome.

Gurudev expressed devastation, revealing that this altercation was not the first in their longstanding family conflict. He recounted a previous incident where police intervened, suggesting it was an internal matter.

The village remains in shock as it grapples with the aftermath of this violent episode, underscoring the deadly consequences of unresolved familial disputes and highlighting the need for timely intervention in similar conflicts.

