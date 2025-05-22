Diplomatic Dialogue: Mexico and U.S. Engage in Trade Talks

In a bid to enhance international trade relations, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reported productive communication with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday. Their dialogue underscored continuing efforts in negotiating trade terms between the two nations.

During her morning press conference, Sheinbaum signaled that while concrete trade agreements remain pending, both sides are actively engaged in negotiations. Their conversations reflect a commitment to fostering economic collaboration.

Adding momentum to these negotiations, Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard is scheduled to travel to Washington D.C. on Friday. Ebrard's visit aims to solidify talks and potentially carve out a mutually beneficial trade path for both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)