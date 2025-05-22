Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Rahul Gandhi's Surprise Visit to Delhi University

Rahul Gandhi's unexpected visit to Delhi University sparked controversy, with the BJP criticizing it as a chaotic and unnecessary photo-op. Students questioned Gandhi about national security remarks, while the university condemned the breach of protocol.

Updated: 22-05-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:57 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi's unexpected visit to Delhi University on Thursday drew sharp criticism from the BJP. Amit Malviya, head of the BJP's IT cell, described the event as turning the campus into a circus for a 'surprise photo-op.'

The visit caught the university off guard, leading to chaos. In a video clip shared on social media, a woman angrily questioned Gandhi about his remarks on Pahalgam and casting aspersions on security forces. Malviya commented online, emphasizing that during this staged event, angry students demanded answers from Gandhi.

Gandhi's interaction focused on issues of representation and equality. However, the university condemned the unannounced visit as a breach of protocol and a disruption to student governance. The BJP highlighted the incident to remind Congress of national unity behind soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

