Controversy Erupts Over Rahul Gandhi's Surprise Visit to Delhi University

Rahul Gandhi's unexpected visit to Delhi University on Thursday drew sharp criticism from the BJP. Amit Malviya, head of the BJP's IT cell, described the event as turning the campus into a circus for a 'surprise photo-op.'

The visit caught the university off guard, leading to chaos. In a video clip shared on social media, a woman angrily questioned Gandhi about his remarks on Pahalgam and casting aspersions on security forces. Malviya commented online, emphasizing that during this staged event, angry students demanded answers from Gandhi.

Gandhi's interaction focused on issues of representation and equality. However, the university condemned the unannounced visit as a breach of protocol and a disruption to student governance. The BJP highlighted the incident to remind Congress of national unity behind soldiers.

