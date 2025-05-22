Left Menu

Penny No More: U.S. Pulls the Plug on Copper Coin

The U.S. is halting penny production by early 2026 due to high costs, with bipartisan support. The transition means prices will round to the nearest nickel. The move will save $56 million annually, although debates continue over the penny's value in commerce and charity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:40 IST
Penny No More: U.S. Pulls the Plug on Copper Coin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The federal government, prompted by bipartisan support, is set to halt the production of the penny, the lowest-denomination U.S. currency, mainly due to cost concerns. This initiative was outlined by the Treasury Department recently.

Reports confirm that the Treasury has placed its final order for blank pennies and expects to cease their distribution by 2026. The directive came after President Donald Trump instructed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to end the coin's production, deeming it "wasteful".

With the elimination of the penny, businesses will need to round cash transactions to the nearest nickel. Recent assessments by the Treasury highlight a cost increase for minting pennies, leading to anticipated savings of $56 million annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025