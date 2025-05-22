TMC Delegation Demonstrates Unity and Support in Poonch Amid Rising Tensions

A delegation from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) visited Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday to express solidarity with residents affected by recent cross-border shelling. The visit followed a retaliatory operation by the Indian Army, targeting terror hubs in Pakistan, which resulted in civilian casualties in Poonch.

The delegation, including MPs Derek O'Brien and Sagarika Ghose, assured support to the victims' families and criticized the government for the delayed evacuation and lack of medical facilities in Poonch. The TMC representatives emphasized unity, expressing that Bengal and all of India stand with the affected.

MP Ghose highlighted the need for long-term solutions to ensure safety in the region and questioned the absence of essential services like ventilators in local hospitals. The TMC pledged full support to rehabilitation efforts, seeking answers on why timely evacuations were not undertaken.

(With inputs from agencies.)