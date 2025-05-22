Left Menu

TMC Delegation Demonstrates Unity and Support in Poonch Amid Rising Tensions

A delegation from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) visited Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district to show solidarity with residents affected by cross-border shelling. The Indian Army's Operation Sindoor targeted terror hubs in response to a deadly attack, prompting a retaliatory strike by Pakistan, resulting in civilian casualties in Poonch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Poonch/Jammu | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:47 IST
TMC Delegation Demonstrates Unity and Support in Poonch Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) visited Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday to express solidarity with residents affected by recent cross-border shelling. The visit followed a retaliatory operation by the Indian Army, targeting terror hubs in Pakistan, which resulted in civilian casualties in Poonch.

The delegation, including MPs Derek O'Brien and Sagarika Ghose, assured support to the victims' families and criticized the government for the delayed evacuation and lack of medical facilities in Poonch. The TMC representatives emphasized unity, expressing that Bengal and all of India stand with the affected.

MP Ghose highlighted the need for long-term solutions to ensure safety in the region and questioned the absence of essential services like ventilators in local hospitals. The TMC pledged full support to rehabilitation efforts, seeking answers on why timely evacuations were not undertaken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025