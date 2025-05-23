Left Menu

Former college football coach and current U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville is considering a run for governor of Alabama in 2026, aligning closely with Trump. Though not confirmed, Tuberville's gubernatorial aspirations have gained momentum with endorsements and political support, notably from the Club for Growth PAC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montgomery | Updated: 23-05-2025 02:56 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 02:56 IST
Tuberville's Political Playbook: From Gridiron to Governor's Mansion
  • Country:
  • United States

Former college football coach turned Republican U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville is contemplating a gubernatorial bid for Alabama in 2026, according to sources close to him. While Tuberville has not officially confirmed his intentions, he indicated an important announcement would come next Tuesday.

Tuberville has been a steadfast ally of President Donald Trump, leveraging this alliance and his outsider status to secure his Senate seat by defeating former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the Republican primaries and incumbent Doug Jones in the general election.

With current Governor Kay Ivey term-limited, Tuberville's aspirations are gaining traction, evidenced by the endorsement from the Club for Growth PAC. Major campaign themes are expected to include fiscal conservatism, education reform, and tax cuts in Montgomery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

