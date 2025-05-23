Crypto Controversy: Trump's Memecoin Dinner

President Donald Trump's private country club hosted a high-profile dinner for buyers of his controversial memecoin. The event, attended by global investors, sparked protests and accusations of corruption. Critics pointed out that the anonymity of attendees raised ethical concerns about Trump's potential financial gains.

Among the guests was crypto billionaire Justin Sun, currently under scrutiny by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which has paused a fraud case against him. Sun's presence and investment in Trump's crypto platform highlighted both the financial and political complexities surrounding the event.

Despite opposition from Democratic lawmakers, Trump's meme coin continued to generate significant profits for major investors. However, smaller investors found themselves incurring heavy losses, intensifying the debate over transparency and ethical considerations in cryptocurrency ventures.

