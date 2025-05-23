Leadership in Limbo: Yunus Contemplates Exit Amid Political Turmoil

Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh's interim government, is reportedly contemplating resignation amid the country's unresolved political challenges. The inability of political parties to find common ground for necessary changes has made it increasingly difficult for him to continue in his leadership role, according to media reports.

Concerns over the political environment were highlighted by Nhid Islam, chief of the Student-led National Citizen Party, during an interview with BBC Bangla Service. Yunus is anxious about the evolving situation and whether he can fulfill his responsibilities emotionally and politically.

Adding to the tension, reports indicate rebellion within the military regarding the timeline for parliamentary elections. Although Islam mentioned Yunus's potential resignation, no formal statement has been issued from Yunus's office. The interim government recently faced additional challenges after disbanding the Awami League under revised anti-terrorism laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)