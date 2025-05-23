Left Menu

India Gains Japan's Support in Global Fight Against Terrorism

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, amidst India's multi-party delegation visit to Japan, underscores India's commitment to counter-terrorism, while targeting Pakistan for disinformation and terror ties. The delegation secured Japanese political solidarity, reflecting strong international backing against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:38 IST
BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic move, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi declared the Indian government's unwavering commitment to safeguarding its citizens from terrorism, as she engaged with Japanese political leaders. Sarangi, actively critiquing Pakistan's disinformation efforts, secured Japan's solidarity with India in their shared fight against terrorism.

Highlighting the outcomes of the delegation's mission, Sarangi expressed satisfaction over the support pledged by the Japanese Parliament, emphasizing India's resolve to counter falsehoods propagated by Pakistan. Sarangi, speaking to ANI, emphasized the necessity of India voicing its stance globally to dispel Pakistan's persistent misinformation campaigns.

Concurrently, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, leading the multi-party team in East Asia, reported strong backing from Japanese lawmakers. Jha highlighted evidence presented to the Japanese, including instances of Pakistani officials supporting known terrorists, thus reinforcing international understanding of Pakistan's state-backed terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

