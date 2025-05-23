India Gains Japan's Support in Global Fight Against Terrorism

In a significant diplomatic move, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi declared the Indian government's unwavering commitment to safeguarding its citizens from terrorism, as she engaged with Japanese political leaders. Sarangi, actively critiquing Pakistan's disinformation efforts, secured Japan's solidarity with India in their shared fight against terrorism.

Highlighting the outcomes of the delegation's mission, Sarangi expressed satisfaction over the support pledged by the Japanese Parliament, emphasizing India's resolve to counter falsehoods propagated by Pakistan. Sarangi, speaking to ANI, emphasized the necessity of India voicing its stance globally to dispel Pakistan's persistent misinformation campaigns.

Concurrently, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, leading the multi-party team in East Asia, reported strong backing from Japanese lawmakers. Jha highlighted evidence presented to the Japanese, including instances of Pakistani officials supporting known terrorists, thus reinforcing international understanding of Pakistan's state-backed terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)