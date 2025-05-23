India's Diplomatic Push: Zero Tolerance on Terrorism
India dispatches four multi-party delegations globally to underscore its zero-tolerance policy on terrorism originating from Pakistan. Spearheaded by politicians like Shashi Tharoor and Ravi Shankar Prasad, these groups aim to engage world leaders in various countries, reinforcing India's diplomatic stance on national security.
- Country:
- India
In a robust diplomatic initiative, India is sending four multi-party delegations to global capitals to communicate its unwavering stance against terrorism originating from Pakistan. This move signals India's zero-tolerance policy on international terrorism and aims to strengthen bilateral relations.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed these delegations, led by prominent political figures such as Shashi Tharoor and Ravi Shankar Prasad. The delegations are tasked with diplomatic missions in countries including the United States, Brazil, and several European and Middle Eastern nations.
The effort is part of a broader strategy involving leaders from various Indian political factions, aiming to unite different political voices under a common cause of national security and global diplomatic engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shashi Tharoor Commends India's Strategic Precision in Operation Sindoor
Shashi Tharoor Highlights China's Balanced Stance Amid Indo-Pak Tensions
Shashi Tharoor Praises India's Counter-Narrative Amid Rising Tensions
Supreme Court Stresses Zero Tolerance for Unregulated Sand Mining
Zero Tolerance: OCJ Launches Forensic Probe into Mthatha High Court Bribery Claims