Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Push: Zero Tolerance on Terrorism

India dispatches four multi-party delegations globally to underscore its zero-tolerance policy on terrorism originating from Pakistan. Spearheaded by politicians like Shashi Tharoor and Ravi Shankar Prasad, these groups aim to engage world leaders in various countries, reinforcing India's diplomatic stance on national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:14 IST
India's Diplomatic Push: Zero Tolerance on Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust diplomatic initiative, India is sending four multi-party delegations to global capitals to communicate its unwavering stance against terrorism originating from Pakistan. This move signals India's zero-tolerance policy on international terrorism and aims to strengthen bilateral relations.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed these delegations, led by prominent political figures such as Shashi Tharoor and Ravi Shankar Prasad. The delegations are tasked with diplomatic missions in countries including the United States, Brazil, and several European and Middle Eastern nations.

The effort is part of a broader strategy involving leaders from various Indian political factions, aiming to unite different political voices under a common cause of national security and global diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025