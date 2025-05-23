India's Diplomatic Push: Zero Tolerance on Terrorism

In a robust diplomatic initiative, India is sending four multi-party delegations to global capitals to communicate its unwavering stance against terrorism originating from Pakistan. This move signals India's zero-tolerance policy on international terrorism and aims to strengthen bilateral relations.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed these delegations, led by prominent political figures such as Shashi Tharoor and Ravi Shankar Prasad. The delegations are tasked with diplomatic missions in countries including the United States, Brazil, and several European and Middle Eastern nations.

The effort is part of a broader strategy involving leaders from various Indian political factions, aiming to unite different political voices under a common cause of national security and global diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)