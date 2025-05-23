Left Menu

Venezuela's Struggle for Democracy: Elections Amid Economic Crisis

Venezuela heads into a crucial election amid deep political divisions and economic turmoil. The ruling party aims to strengthen its control, while opposition factions call for a boycott. The economy faces severe challenges, with Chevron's oil operations under scrutiny and US decisions holding significant influence over the future.

Venezuelans are once again facing a politically charged election as the ruling party seeks to tighten its grip amid calls for abstention from opposition factions. The stakes are high, as the influence of US decisions looms large over an economy in crisis.

The upcoming vote, including elections for the National Assembly and regional offices, marks the first time broad voter participation will be allowed since last year's controversial presidential election. With opposition figures like María Corina Machado in hiding, many Venezuelans feel disillusioned, doubting the power of their vote.

Economic hardship is palpable, with spiraling inflation and a minimum wage valued at just $1.36 per month. A US-issued permit for Chevron's operations in Venezuela, a significant contributor to oil production, could play a decisive role in the nation's economic stability.

