Rahul Gandhi Visits Ailing Satyapal Malik at RML Hospital

Rahul Gandhi visited former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik at RML Hospital. He enquired about Malik's health with attending doctors. Malik, admitted on May 11, is on dialysis. Gandhi expressed his support for Malik's recovery and stand for truth via social media platform X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 00:04 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, visited the ailing former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik at RML Hospital on Friday evening.

During the 5:30 pm visit, Gandhi inquired about Malik's health condition and engaged in discussions with the doctors attending to Malik.

Malik, who was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on May 11, is undergoing dialysis. Gandhi later shared his well-wishes for Malik's recovery and reaffirmed his support for truth in a post on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

