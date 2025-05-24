Punjab Politics: Arrest of AAP MLA Sparks Controversy and Criticism

Partap Singh Bajwa, the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, has launched a fierce critique against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following the arrest of their MLA, Raman Arora, on corruption charges. Bajwa claimed that the move is just another 'optics exercise' intended to mislead the public in Punjab.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau detained Arora, an MLA from Jalandhar Central, for allegedly colluding with a municipal official in corruption. Bajwa accused the AAP-led government of being deeply embroiled in corruption despite their show of arresting party members, labeling these actions as hollow gestures meant to enhance the party's waning image.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has also criticized the arrest as a 'blatant eyewash' orchestrated to deceive the public before the Ludhiana West byelection. He alleged that it replicates previous scenarios where serious corruption charges emerged during election periods with no subsequent legal action, citing former minister Vijay Singla's case as an example.

(With inputs from agencies.)