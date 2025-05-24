Left Menu

Punjab Politics: Arrest of AAP MLA Sparks Controversy and Criticism

Opposition Leader Partap Singh Bajwa criticized the AAP after MLA Raman Arora's arrest for alleged corruption, calling it a misleading tactic. This move is seen as an attempt to portray the party as clean. Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira also condemned the arrest as a political gimmick.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-05-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 00:06 IST
Partap Singh Bajwa, the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, has launched a fierce critique against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following the arrest of their MLA, Raman Arora, on corruption charges. Bajwa claimed that the move is just another 'optics exercise' intended to mislead the public in Punjab.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau detained Arora, an MLA from Jalandhar Central, for allegedly colluding with a municipal official in corruption. Bajwa accused the AAP-led government of being deeply embroiled in corruption despite their show of arresting party members, labeling these actions as hollow gestures meant to enhance the party's waning image.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has also criticized the arrest as a 'blatant eyewash' orchestrated to deceive the public before the Ludhiana West byelection. He alleged that it replicates previous scenarios where serious corruption charges emerged during election periods with no subsequent legal action, citing former minister Vijay Singla's case as an example.

(With inputs from agencies.)

