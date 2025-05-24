U.S. Steel's Billion-Dollar Nippon Partnership

In a significant economic announcement on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed a strategic partnership between U.S. Steel and Japan's Nippon Steel.

According to the President, this partnership will ensure U.S. Steel remains headquartered in Pittsburgh, while creating at least 70,000 new jobs.

Trump further stated that the alliance would inject an impressive $14 billion into the U.S. economy. The announcement was made through a post on the social media platform Truth Social.

(With inputs from agencies.)