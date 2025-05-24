EU Trade Chief Urges Respect Over Tariffs Amid U.S. Tensions

Amid rising tensions over international trade, EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic emphasized the need for mutual respect between the European Union and the United States on Friday. This statement came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal of a 50% tariff on EU goods.

The European Trade Commissioner took to social media, specifically posting on platform X, to affirm the European Commission's commitment to negotiating a mutually beneficial agreement. Sefcovic highlighted the unparalleled nature of EU-U.S. trade and the need to avoid adversarial approaches.

He asserted that the EU stands ready to defend its interests while underscoring the importance of good faith in any trade discussions with the United States, advocating for cooperation rather than threats as the basis for future exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)