EU Trade Chief Urges Respect Over Tariffs Amid U.S. Tensions
EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic calls for mutual respect in EU-U.S. trade talks, rejecting threats of high tariffs pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The European Commission is committed to securing a fair deal, emphasizing the importance of cooperation over confrontation in international trade relations.
Amid rising tensions over international trade, EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic emphasized the need for mutual respect between the European Union and the United States on Friday. This statement came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal of a 50% tariff on EU goods.
The European Trade Commissioner took to social media, specifically posting on platform X, to affirm the European Commission's commitment to negotiating a mutually beneficial agreement. Sefcovic highlighted the unparalleled nature of EU-U.S. trade and the need to avoid adversarial approaches.
He asserted that the EU stands ready to defend its interests while underscoring the importance of good faith in any trade discussions with the United States, advocating for cooperation rather than threats as the basis for future exchanges.
