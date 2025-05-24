Judge Overturns Trump's Crackdown on Law Firm: Constitutional Rights at Play
A U.S. judge overturned Trump's order against Jenner & Block, ruling it unconstitutional. The order suspended security clearances for the law firm, which had represented Trump's adversaries. The decision echoes a similar ruling against another firm, emphasizing constitutional rights and the separation of powers.
A U.S. judge struck down President Donald Trump's executive order targeting the law firm Jenner & Block, marking a significant legal rebuke to the administration's attempts to penalize law firms aligned against Trump. The executive order had halted security clearances for Jenner's lawyers and limited their access to government-associated work.
Judge John Bates, appointed by Republicans, ruled the directive breached fundamental constitutional rights, paralleling a prior May decision against an order involving Perkins Coie. Bates noted that Trump's targeting of Jenner was due to the firm's legal causes, client representation, and previous employment of lawyers who had investigated Trump.
The ruling emphasized the constitutional infringement on Jenner's free speech and the effort to dissuade legal representation unfavored by the administration. This incident underscores the ongoing tension between the executive branch's authority and constitutional freedoms. The administration has yet to decide on an appeal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Backs Wikimedia in Landmark Free Speech Case
Judge Orders Release of Detained Turkish Student Amid Free Speech Concerns
Supreme Court Supports Wikimedia in Free Speech Battle
A Battle for Free Speech: Rumeysa Ozturk's Release Highlights First Amendment Concerns
Pope Leo XIV expresses solidarity with imprisoned journalists, affirms 'precious gift of free speech and press, reports AP.