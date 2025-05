Niti Aayog's Vision for a Developed India

The 10th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog commenced, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on the theme 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047'. This significant gathering brings together all state chief ministers and Union Territory governors, setting the stage for alignment on national priorities.

This marks the first major interaction of the prime minister with these leaders post Operation Sindoor, emphasizing a unified approach towards national growth. Prime Minister Modi reiterates his commitment to fostering collaboration under 'Team India' for a developed nation.

Discussions will revolve around crafting vision documents that are both nationally aligned and locally grounded, with set timelines to ensure tangible outcomes. This annual meeting continues to be a pivotal event since its inauguration in 2015.

