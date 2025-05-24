Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap Marks Rare Cooperation Amid Conflict
Russia and Ukraine have exchanged hundreds of prisoners, with each side bringing home 307 more soldiers, marking a rare moment of cooperation. This occurred amid ongoing conflicts and follows an earlier release of 390 combatants and civilians. The swap took place after a significant Russian attack on Kyiv.
In a significant development amid the protracted conflict, Russia and Ukraine have successfully completed a substantial prisoner exchange. According to the Russian defense ministry, the exchange saw 307 soldiers returning to their respective homelands.
This event marks a rare instance of cooperation between the two nations, offering a brief respite from the otherwise persistent hostilities. The exchange follows a previous group swap where both sides released a total of 390 combatants and civilians.
The announcement came shortly after an extensive Russian drone and missile assault on Kyiv injured at least 15 individuals, underscoring the volatility in the region. However, no immediate Ukrainian confirmation was available regarding the swap.
