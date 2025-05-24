Left Menu

Manipur Unrest: COCOMI's Call for Civil Disobedience

COCOMI announced a civil disobedience movement in Manipur, demanding an apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for removing the state's name from a government bus. The group plans protests and boycotts, and rejects inquiries, calling for an independent probe instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:41 IST
Manipur Unrest: COCOMI's Call for Civil Disobedience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has declared a civil disobedience campaign in Manipur, starting Sunday, over Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's refusal to apologize for the removal of the state's name from a government bus, generating significant public unrest.

COCOMI, in its statement on Saturday, highlighted that the 48-hour ultimatum for a public apology from the governor had lapsed. They accused the governor of being out of touch with the people's sentiments, announcing his boycott from all public, civil, and cultural engagements.

The group plans to mobilize non-violent protests, urging citizens to halt cooperation with central government offices as a part of the campaign. They condemned the state government inquiry into the bus incident and called for an independent investigation, while demanding the resignation of top officials for their roles in the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025