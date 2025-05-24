Manipur Unrest: COCOMI's Call for Civil Disobedience

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has declared a civil disobedience campaign in Manipur, starting Sunday, over Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's refusal to apologize for the removal of the state's name from a government bus, generating significant public unrest.

COCOMI, in its statement on Saturday, highlighted that the 48-hour ultimatum for a public apology from the governor had lapsed. They accused the governor of being out of touch with the people's sentiments, announcing his boycott from all public, civil, and cultural engagements.

The group plans to mobilize non-violent protests, urging citizens to halt cooperation with central government offices as a part of the campaign. They condemned the state government inquiry into the bus incident and called for an independent investigation, while demanding the resignation of top officials for their roles in the situation.

