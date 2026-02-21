Governor Joins Punjab's People's Walk Against Drugs

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria is set to participate in the noteworthy third edition of the People's Walk Against Drugs, planned for February 23 and 24, according to the event organizer's announcement on Saturday.

Taking place in Mukerian and Hoshiarpur, the walk has been organized under the auspices of the Punjab Lit Foundation (PLF), a well-regarded initiative championed by author and former Punjab Information Commissioner, Khushwant Singh. This year's poignant theme, 'Mothers Against Drugs,' actively highlights the significant role mothers can play as primary protectors against the pernicious effects of substance abuse.

The ongoing campaign has already seen success, with at least 25 outreach programs conducted to equip mothers with the knowledge and skills needed to counteract drug abuse effectively. Additionally, the governor's impending participation underscores the importance of the event while he prepares to release a handbook offering valuable advice for parents confronting the drug issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)