Left Menu

Assam: From Isolation to Gateway - Reinventing a Strategic Frontier

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized past leadership for stagnating the state's progress. Under Narendra Modi's government, Assam has reclaimed its position as a gateway to Southeast Asia, focusing on infrastructure development and economic revitalization. Sarma emphasizes correcting past political failures for a prosperous future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:10 IST
Assam: From Isolation to Gateway - Reinventing a Strategic Frontier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has voiced a critical view of historical political leadership, asserting that past administrations have hindered the state's growth since its inception. Speaking at the NITI Aayog's 10th Governing Council meeting in New Delhi, Sarma highlighted Assam's reclamation of its status as a strategic gateway to Southeast Asia under the current central government's policies.

Sarma reflected on Assam's prosperous past before India's partition, noting the state's significant connectivity with the global economy via railways and waterways. He critiqued the partition's impact on Assam's global trade links and the political leadership's failure to address these challenges, particularly pointing to missed opportunities during and post the creation of Bangladesh.

Looking ahead, Sarma promotes a vision of infrastructural revitalization, emphasizing the need for transport and logistics improvements, and investments in key sectors such as tourism, electronics, and agriculture. With recent economic growth, he advocates for strategic corrections to previous policy missteps to foster a thriving regional economy as part of 'Viksit Bharat'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025