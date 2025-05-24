Assam: From Isolation to Gateway - Reinventing a Strategic Frontier

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has voiced a critical view of historical political leadership, asserting that past administrations have hindered the state's growth since its inception. Speaking at the NITI Aayog's 10th Governing Council meeting in New Delhi, Sarma highlighted Assam's reclamation of its status as a strategic gateway to Southeast Asia under the current central government's policies.

Sarma reflected on Assam's prosperous past before India's partition, noting the state's significant connectivity with the global economy via railways and waterways. He critiqued the partition's impact on Assam's global trade links and the political leadership's failure to address these challenges, particularly pointing to missed opportunities during and post the creation of Bangladesh.

Looking ahead, Sarma promotes a vision of infrastructural revitalization, emphasizing the need for transport and logistics improvements, and investments in key sectors such as tourism, electronics, and agriculture. With recent economic growth, he advocates for strategic corrections to previous policy missteps to foster a thriving regional economy as part of 'Viksit Bharat'.

(With inputs from agencies.)