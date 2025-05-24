Rahul Gandhi's Visit to Poonch: A Gesture of Unity and Resilience
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, after Pakistani shelling, emphasizing the unity and patriotism of the district. He met affected families, visited religious sites, and promised to raise their issues nationally. His visit underscored national resilience against efforts to divide India.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasized national unity during his visit to Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, following a deadly attack. The Pakistani shelling, which occurred between May 7 and May 10, resulted in 28 fatalities and 70 injuries. Gandhi's visit aimed to demonstrate solidarity with the affected families.
During his visit, Gandhi met with residents and students, offering solace and encouragement. He visited key religious sites, reinforcing the spirit of harmony among different faiths in the region. "This is Hindustan," he stated, underscoring Poonch's embodiment of national cohesion and patriotism.
The visit came under criticism from BJP spokespersons, who objected to Gandhi's classification of the attack as a 'tragedy' instead of 'terrorism.' Despite the controversy, Gandhi maintained that those attempting to fracture India's unity would not prevail.
